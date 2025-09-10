Pro-Palestine protesters have disrupted a dinner attended by US President Donald Trump and senior Cabinet members at a Washington, DC restaurant near the White House.

The event, which included Vice President JD Vance, Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, was billed as a showcase of the administration’s crackdown on crime and an effort to highlight improvements in safety in the capital.

But activists from the anti-war group CODEPINK interrupted the gathering with chants of "Free Palestine" and "Free DC," accusing Trump of "terrorising communities in DC" and "terrorising Gaza."

Demonstrators rallied outside the restaurant while others briefly interrupted the indoor proceedings.

The dinner was a rare public outing for Trump in Washington since the start of his second term, as he has largely avoided local restaurants.

Before entering the venue, Trump credited his administration’s deployment of federal law enforcement and National Guard troops with reducing crime in the city.