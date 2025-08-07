AFRICA
1 min read
Six people killed after light aircraft crashes near Kenyan capital
A light aircraft has crashed into a residential building in Kenya's Kiambu area, near the capital Nairobi, killing six people and injuring several others, authorities said on Thursday.
Six people killed after light aircraft crashes near Kenyan capital
A light aircraft crashed and killed at least two people near Kenyan capital Nairobi on August 7, 2025. / Photo: AP
August 7, 2025

A light aircraft crashed into a residential building in Kenya's Kiambu area, near the capital Nairobi, on Thursday, killing six people and injuring several others, police and local media confirmed.

Citizen TV cited authorities indicating that four people were on board the plane belonging to the African Medical and Research Foundation (AMREF).

Kiambu County Police Commander Maurice Odanga confirmed the casualties, saying an investigation has begun.

The crash site in Mwihoko lies approximately 20 kilometres northeast of Nairobi’s central business district.

Recommended

Identities of victims yet to be revealed

Social media footage showed thick black smoke billowing from the crash site, with hundreds of residents gathering as first responders and attempting rescues amid flames, debris, and dust.

The identities of the victims and the cause of the crash have not been officially released.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Guinea-Bissau's president sacks prime minister
Central African Republic to hold general election on December 28, 2025
Erdogan hails Senegal's solidarity with Palestine, rejects orientalist attitudes toward Africa
Six people killed after light aircraft crashes near Kenyan capital
Kenyan lawmakers call for recognition of Palestinian State
By Nuri Aden
Algeria pushes back after Macron urges tougher line in standoff
Ghana's President Mahama replaces ministers killed in helicopter crash
No room for bargaining or concessions at any stage of terror-free Türkiye process: Erdogan
Sudan's PM Kamil Idris in Egypt on first foreign trip to deepen bilateral ties
Türkiye, Syria sign deal to launch business council, boost economic ties
Seven Ethiopian migrants die of hunger, thirst on boat
Ghana declares three days of national mourning for helicopter crash victims
Trump pledges 'a lot more' secondary sanctions on nations that purchase Russian oil after India hit
Sudan accuses UAE of barring planes from landing
Somalia's president appoints new national security adviser
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us