A light aircraft crashed into a residential building in Kenya's Kiambu area, near the capital Nairobi, on Thursday, killing six people and injuring several others, police and local media confirmed.

Citizen TV cited authorities indicating that four people were on board the plane belonging to the African Medical and Research Foundation (AMREF).

Kiambu County Police Commander Maurice Odanga confirmed the casualties, saying an investigation has begun.

The crash site in Mwihoko lies approximately 20 kilometres northeast of Nairobi’s central business district.