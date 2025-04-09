Rwandan authorities have ordered École Belge de Kigali, the only Belgian school in the country, to discontinue its Belgian curriculum by September 2025, citing a wider government directive cutting ties with Belgian-affiliated entities amid rising diplomatic tensions.

In a letter issued late Tuesday, Education Minister Joseph Nsengimana informed the school’s leadership and parent committee that the implementation of the Belgian education program must cease ahead of the 2025-2026 academic year.

“We advise you to begin making the necessary arrangements to transition to an alternative education program,” Nsengimana wrote.

The move follows a March directive from Rwanda’s government that banned all international and domestic NGOs and agencies operating within the country from cooperating with the Belgian government or any of its affiliated institutions.

École Belge de Kigali, which has operated in Rwanda since 1965 and currently serves over 500 students, follows a curriculum overseen by Belgium’s Ministry of Education and receives financial subsidies from the Belgian government.

Diplomatic tensions

However, under the March 27 directive, all financial assistance, including grants and donations from Belgian institutions, is prohibited in Rwanda.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries have sharply deteriorated in recent weeks. On March 17, Rwanda cut formal ties with Belgium -- the former colonial power -- and expelled its diplomats within 48 hours.

The decision came shortly after Rwandan President Paul Kagame accused Belgium of supporting calls for international sanctions against Rwanda over its alleged involvement in the ongoing conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.