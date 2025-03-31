By Damaris Matoke-Muhia and Monique Wasunna

We are two African women scientists working in infectious disease and tropical medicine research.

Throughout our careers, we have led clinical trials and disease surveillance initiatives, strengthened research capacity across the continent, and helped develop life-saving diagnostics and medicines.

Along the way, we have mentored young scientists, ensuring the next generation is equipped to drive Africa’s scientific progress forward.

We have headed departments and institutions, shaped policies, and received global recognition for our work.

And yet, after decades in these fields, proving that female scientists are equally competent when given opportunities, we still often find ourselves as the only African women in rooms where scientific breakthroughs and critical decisions are made.

We still see very few women heading research programmes, leading research studies as principal investigators, securing grants, or publishing papers.

This observation is backed by a UN Women report which found that only 31% of researchers in sub-Saharan Africa are women.

This low representation in research has led to critical gaps in scientific inquiry and healthcare policy.

For example, diseases like schistosomiasis and soil-transmitted helminths have severe reproductive health consequences and increase pregnancy risks, but these gendered effects are rarely prioritised in research.

And despite women making up 64% of adults living with HIV in Africa, sex-specific responses to prevention and treatment remain largely unexplored.

Additionally, women of childbearing age are often excluded from clinical trials, leaving them without access to some life-saving treatments and with limited or unsafe options.

Given that women comprise half of Africa’s population, integrating gendered health perspectives into research is not just necessary—it is essential for advancing equitable and effective healthcare solutions.

More women in science means research that truly reflects the realities of women’s health.

Africa’s biggest health battles—against malaria, HIV, neglected diseases, and maternal health crises—cannot be won without women scientists. This is not just about representation. It’s about saving lives.

We acknowledge that change is happening, but far too slowly. This year’s International Women’s Day theme, Accelerate Action, delivers a sobering reality: at the current pace, full gender parity will not be achieved until 2158—133 years from now.

The barriers we faced early in our careers—gender bias in hiring and funding, limited mentorship, the struggle for recognition—continue today.

We must ask: Why does this imbalance persist? One of us is an entomologist, whose research requires fieldwork in remote villages: trapping mosquitoes, collecting data, and studying disease transmission patterns.

This work is critical to controlling vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue.

Yet, very few women are in this specialisation. Why? Is it cultural, educational, or systemic? Can we learn from regions where female representation in science is stronger?

There is no doubt that our African culture plays a significant role.

Leadership, in all spheres, is still largely seen as a male domain. Women are often socialised to believe they belong in supporting roles rather than at the top.

This self-doubt is not just internal—it is reinforced by societal expectations.

From an early age, African girls are conditioned to be reserved and to avoid taking up space. The result? Fewer women step into roles driving scientific discovery and policy decision making.

But even when women push forward, the system works against them.

A 2022 study found that women submit fewer grant applications than men and that those who do receive less funding.

Almost two-thirds of research awards (63%) went to men, and awards of a higher monetary value were more likely to be awarded to men than women.

Despite efforts by countries like Ghana, Rwanda, and Mozambique to increase women's representation through hiring quotas that set minimum thresholds for female employees, cultural barriers remain a significant obstacle.

Women in Africa often shoulder greater domestic responsibilities than men, balancing careers with unpaid care work and household duties.

Without affordable childcare, flexible work policies, and a cultural shift that embraces women as leaders, many are discouraged from pursuing careers in science or are forced to leave the field altogether.

Accelerating action: What we must do

One of the most urgent steps is investing in mentorship. It can change the trajectory of a woman’s career in science. Governments, universities, and research institutions must create spaces where women can connect, seek guidance, and build networks.

We’ve seen it firsthand—young female scientists gaining the confidence to apply for grants, lead research, and break barriers because they had the right support.

Take the story of Dr Loyce Faith Nangiro, a young Ugandan doctor who just received the 2025 Women in Global Health Awards.

Despite immense challenges in accessing education, she found mentors in female doctors who not only guided her but also paid her tuition.

With their support, she graduated, secured a job in the city, and had every opportunity to build a comfortable life. But she chose a different path.

She resigned and returned home to Karamoja, Uganda to volunteer at a local hospital treating patients with visceral leishmaniasis—one of the deadliest parasitic diseases after malaria.

Stories like Nangiro’s highlight why mentorship matters. Programmes like Women in Global Health, the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Programme, and the Mwele Malecela Mentorship Programme are making an impact, but we need more.

But this is not a women-only fight—male allies play a crucial role in advancing gender equity. When men advocate for their female colleagues, mentor young women in science, and challenge biases in hiring and funding, they help create an environment where talent, not gender, determines success.

Leadership training is just as critical. Research has shown that women-led teams in science fields often lead to greater collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity, contributing to stronger research outcomes.

One of us, as a leader of a research organisation, spearheaded clinical trials that transformed treatment options for patients with neglected diseases, including children.

She also co-authored papers advocating for the inclusion of women of childbearing age in clinical trials.

Through her leadership, research that once ignored marginalised voices became more inclusive, ensuring the needs of all patients were represented.

When women are equipped with leadership training, they don’t just rise; they lift entire communities with them. But leadership doesn’t happen by chance—it must be nurtured.

Another way to accelerate action is by showcasing and celebrating the successes of African women in science. One of us leads Women in Vector Control, a programme that highlights female scientists tackling vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue.

These stories matter—research shows that when women are empowered to participate fully in vector control, community health improves.

Additionally, seeing other women succeed in science also inspires young girls to believe they, too, belong in the field. We must therefore actively promote and recognise women leading research and innovation.

The Africa Health Agenda International Conference (AHAIC) is doing just that with its Women in Global Health Awards, honouring young African women solving major health challenges on the continent.

Lastly, at every level, we must ensure gender equality. This means diverse hiring panels, clear targets for gender equity in funding, and stronger policies to close the gaps.

Research institutions and funding bodies must track and report gender disparities, ensuring women are not sidelined.

African women scientists have already proven that they can lead inclusive, groundbreaking research and shape global health solutions. But we cannot wait another five generations for gender parity.

If we are serious about solving Africa’s greatest health challenges, we must accelerate action now.

Matoke is a biotechnologist, a Senior Principal Research Scientist of infectious and neglected tropical diseases, and Deputy Director of the Biotechnology Programme at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI).

Wasunna is a physician, an infectious disease and tropical medicine specialist, and the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) Africa Ambassador.