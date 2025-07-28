The passing of Charles Kwadwo Fosu, widely known as Daddy Lumba, has left an indelible void in the hearts of Ghanaian music lovers.

The legendary entertainer, aged 60, died on Saturday, July 26, following treatment at an Accra hospital, triggering an outpour of grief and tributes.

Ghanaian President John Mahama, in a post on X, described Lumba as a "music legend."

“Lumba’s unmatched musical genius provided the soundtrack to our lives, carrying us through various phases of life. The beats to his memorable songs may have died down, but his enduring legacy will echo through the ages,” Mahama wrote in his tribute.

Daddy Lumba's influence was vast, shaping the very fabric of Ghanaian music and transcending generations. His journey into the limelight began in 1989 with his debut album, Yee Ye Aka Akwantuom, a collaboration with veteran highlife musician Nana Acheampong under the moniker Lumba Brothers.

Nana Acheampong, his long-time musical brother and collaborator, expressed his sorrow in a heartfelt Facebook post, calling the death "a heavy blow and a deeply personal tragedy."

He wrote, "It has been difficult for me to accept this sad news. Menua Kojo Fosu, why this shock?’’

Acheampong believes the late legend ‘‘will forever inspire generations’’ because of his lasting impact.

Music across generations

The impact of Daddy Lumba's artistry resonated deeply with new generation of musicians as well.

Another top-selling Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy also paid tribute. "As hard as this hits, I am only comforted in the firm trust that a true legend never dies. Death will always remain a part of life. I count myself blessed to have come in touch with a rare one who shaped the sound of Ghana, the African sound, and influenced generations, including those that will forever come after."

Stonebwoy also emphasised Lumba's enduring contribution to Ghana's cultural heritage: "You gave us style, soul, and timeless rhythms to life itself, making it meaningful to people from all walks of life. You are a pillar of Ghana's highlife genre. I’ll continue to honour you. Rest in peace; LEGENDS NEVER DIE."

Lumba's reach extended beyond Ghana, with international artists like Grammy Award-winning Jamaican singer-songwriter and musician Gramps Morgan paying tribute. "Still can’t believe Daddy Lumba is Gone!! We were about to make some amazing songs together. Thank you for your words we spoke in that short time. Ghana, I Mourn with you."

Successful music career

In a career spanning more than four decades, Daddy Lumba produced an astounding discography of over 33 albums and more than 200 songs.

Lumba was famous for his musical style and signature hits, which blended traditional highlife with modern instrumentation, pairing romantic ballads and socially reflective themes.

He was a recipient of multiple Ghanaian awards and recognition, including Artist of the Year, Best Album, and Most Popular Song from the Ghana Music Awards.

Known for bold lyrics and fashion flair (leather, gold chains, and statement hairstyles), the legendary musician was named Icon/Legend of Entertainment at EMY Awards in 2018.