Stonebwoy won six awards at the event. / TRT Afrika English
December 11, 2024

Ghanaian Afropop artiste Stonebwoy has emerged as the biggest winner at the just concluded Ghana Music Awards, grabbing six awards, including Artiste of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Best International Collaboration, and Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year.

The 25th edition of the annual awards event, which took place on Saturday, June 1, saw other winners, such as King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Nacee, and Kofi Kinaata, among others, receive awards in different categories.

Stonebwoy posted a tribute to fans on X after his big wins.

''For those Who trust that my hustle is a true reflection of their own individual stories Here is a proof that you’re a winner,'' he wrote in part.

Ghanaian afrobeats singer-songwriter King Promise, who had been touted to win the Artiste of the Year award, nonetheless won three awards: Afropop Song of the Year, Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste of the Year, and Most Popular Song of the Year.

Nigeria’s Davido also emerged as a top winner with the Best African Artiste award.

The show, hosted by Ghanaian actors Chris Atoh and Naa Ashorkor, saw legendary highlife artiste Amakye Dede receive a lifetime achievement award.

Other notable winners included Amerado, who won Best Highlife Song of the Year, and Kwesi Amewuga, who won the Unsung Artiste of the Year award.

The best hip-hop song went to 'Y'ahite Remix' by King Paluta ft. Kuami Eugene, while the best male vocal performance went to Kofi Karikari ft. Eternity for his hit gospel single You Are Great.

The best female vocal performance was given to Queendalyn Yurglee for 'Hold My Hands, while Otan from multi-award-winning artiste Sarkodie won the best hip-hop song.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika English
