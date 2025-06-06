WORLD
In pictures: Muslim pilgrims perform stoning ritual as Hajj concludes
The final ritual of the pilgrimage coincides with Eid al-Adha, as over 1.6 million Muslims take part in this year's Hajj under tight security.
Muslims perform stoning ritual as Hajj concludes in Saudi Arabia. / AA
June 6, 2025

Muslim pilgrims are performing the final major ritual of the Hajj, throwing stones at three pillars representing the devil in the Mina valley near Mecca, as Eid al Adha celebrations began around the world.

The ritual, known as the 'stoning of the devil', marks the Prophet Abraham’s rejection of Satan’s attempts to dissuade him from obeying God’s command.

More than 1.6 million pilgrims were expected to participate in the symbolic act at dawn on Friday, each casting seven stones at the three concrete walls in Mina.

The Saudi General Authority for Statistics announced that 1,673,230 pilgrims took part in the 2025 Hajj. Of these, 1,506,576 came from abroad, while 166,654 were domestic pilgrims, including Saudi citizens and residents.

More than 1.6 million Muslims performed the final Hajj ritual on Friday, as pilgrims cast stones at pillars representing the devil in Mina. The rite coincides with the start of Eid al Adha.

The stoning of the devil is a symbolic move in which Muslims express the abandonment of temptation and worldly thoughts and affirm their faith.

The three Jamarat pillars, which pilgrims stone, represent the devil. It was there that devil (shaytan) tempted the Prophet Ibrahim.

Saudi security forces are seen controlling a crowd of Muslim pilgrims as they arrive at Jabal al-Rahmah, also known as Mount Arafat, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Pilgrims combined the evening and Isha prayers at the time of Isha and performed the Muzdalifah waqf by performing Jam' al-takhir.

