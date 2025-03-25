The South Sudan Doctors’ Union (SSDU) is urging the government to address a worsening cholera outbreak that has spread to multiple states, putting thousands of lives at risk.

Health authorities have reported 700 cholera-related deaths and more than 40,800 confirmed cases nationwide, including those successfully treated and others still undergoing treatment since October when the outbreak was declared.

Luka Dut, secretary-general of the South Sudan Doctors’ Union, said the health of the population and public health is the responsibility of the government, and it should take all measures.

“Any government exists to take care of the people’s health, the Ministry of Health needs funding to procure necessary medical supplies for the affected communities,” Dut told Anadolu by phone in the capital Juba.

Mitigated spread of cholera in counties

He said intervention from the Health Ministry, in terms of vaccination and case management, has mitigated the spread of cholera in Rubkona and Mayom counties of Unity state, but there is a surge in cases in the Pibor Administrative Area.

Dut said the situation is critical and immediate action is needed to prevent further suffering and loss of life.

The SSDU released a statement earlier that said the outbreak is not just a health emergency but a humanitarian crisis exacerbated by poor access to clean water, inadequate sanitation and a fragile health care system.

It noted children, pregnant women and the elderly are among the most affected, stressing the urgent need to protect the most vulnerable populations.

Medical precautionary measures

“We urge the government of South Sudan to continue supporting the Ministry of Health to procure necessary supplies for the affected communities and to deploy rapid response teams across the country,” it said.

“We firmly believe that cholera is preventable — no one should have to die from a disease that can be prevented with clean water, proper sanitation, and timely medical intervention,” it added.

The Health Ministry last week urged residents to adhere to medical precautionary measures to curb the spread, especially as the rainy season approaches.

Authorities declared a cholera epidemic in October for the northern town of Renk, the main entry point for refugees and returnees fleeing the conflict in neighbouring Sudan.​​​​​​​