The party of Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby won 43 out of 46 seats in the country's first senate elections, according to final results released on Tuesday.

Chad's senatorial vote at the end of February was the final stage of a political transition which began when Deby took power after the death of his father four years ago.

Deby won a five-year term as president last May in an election boycotted by the opposition and described by international NGOs as "not free nor credible."

The army officer, recently promoted to the rank of field marshal, has since sought to stamp his authority on the landlocked desert Sahel nation.

Bicameral parliament

Two seats in the senate originally allocated to Deby's Patriotic Salvation Movement MPS were reassigned to two allied parties on appeal, Chad's Constitutional Council confirmed in Tuesday's final tally.

Deby is yet to appoint the last 23 lawmakers needed to complete the senate, which will be responsible for the representation of autonomous communities.

The bicameral parliament was established in 2020 by a reform later confirmed by the new constitution approved in a December 2023 referendum.