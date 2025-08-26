AFRICA
Seven injured as train derails in northern Nigeria
A train derailed on Tuesday morning in northern Nigeria, injuring seven people, the national railway operator and authorities said.
A train derailed on Tuesday morning in northern Nigeria, injuring seven people, the national railway operator and authorities said.

Images shared on social media showed at least three carriages tipped over on the troubled railway line linking the Nigerian capital Abuja with the key northern city of Kaduna.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation said that while there had been no deaths, "emergency, rescue, medical personnel and nearby hospitals have already been mobilised" to receive those injured.

Nigeria's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said the seven wounded had received first aid on site before being taken to hospital.

Inaugurated in 2016 after five years of works, the 186-kilometre-long line aims to provide travellers a safe alternative to travelling by road.

