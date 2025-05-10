AFRICA
Central African Republic detains rebel leader Sayo on war crime charges
Rebel leader Armel Sayo, who was wanted in connection with attacks on the army, was detained in Cameroon before being transferred to the Central African Republic, officials say.
May 10, 2025

Central African Republic authorities have detained a rebel leader and former minister who has been charged with crimes against humanity and war crimes, a prosecutor said Friday.

Armel Sayo, who was wanted in connection with several attacks on the army, was detained in Cameroon and had been in the Central African Republic since Monday, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

According to local media, he was detained in Cameroon in January as he tried to take a flight to France.

Sayo, 45, is head of the Military Coalition for the Salvation of the People and Recovery (CMSPR). He had previously been a minister in several governments.

Associates detained

He was wanted in connection with several attacks but prosecutors said they stepped up formal requests for his transfer after a raid in the Markounda region in the north of the country that was blamed on the CMSPR.

"A judicial investigation has been opened against him on charges of criminal association, war crimes, crimes against humanity and rebellion," the prosecution statement said.

Prosecutors said associates of Sayo had also been detained.

The country has been hit by repeat uprisings since its independence in 1960. While the army, backed by mercenaries from the Russian group Wagner and Rwandan troops, has improved security, violence has persisted in the northwest and east of Central African Republic.

