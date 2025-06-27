Why everyone is talking about Ronaldo's record Al-Nassr deal
Why everyone is talking about Ronaldo's record Al-Nassr deal
After a season that saw Al-Nassr miss out on major silverware and AFC Champions League Elite qualification, speculation surrounding Ronaldo's future had intensified.
By Staff Reporter
18 hours ago

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially extended his stay with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr until 2027, signing what is being reported as the most lucrative contract in the history of sports.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's new two-year deal will see him rake in an astonishing amount, making him a millionaire every other day in Saudi Arabia.

“A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let's make history together,” Ronaldo said in a social media post.

After a season that saw Al-Nassr miss out on major silverware and AFC Champions League Elite qualification, speculation surrounding Ronaldo's future had intensified.

However, the club confirmed on Thursday that their captain has committed his future, putting an end to rumours of a potential exit.

Staggering salary

The financial details of the new contract are staggering. Ronaldo is reported to earn a staggering £178 million ($224 million) annually in basic wages, translating to roughly £488,000 ($615,000) per day, British media outlet, The Sun, reported, citing exclusive comments from officials at the Saudi Pro League.

Over the course of the two-year extension, his basic earnings will total approximately £492 million ($619 million).

RELATEDTRT Global - Ronaldo extends world record of most-capped footballer

The deal also includes a significant £24.5 million ($30.9 million) signing-on fee, which is slated to increase to £38 million ($47.9 million) if he activates the second year of the contract.

Furthermore, Ronaldo stands to gain substantial performance-based bonuses, including £4 million ($5 million) for winning the Golden Boot and £8 million ($10.1 million) if Al-Nassr secures the Saudi Pro League title.

This monumental extension not only solidifies Cristiano Ronaldo's position as the world's highest-paid athlete but also underscores the Saudi Pro League's aggressive ambition to attract and retain top-tier footballing talent on the global stage.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
Developing countries face record-high public debt burden: UN agency
Scores injured in Malawi protests against electoral body's alleged bias
At least 100 'bandits' killed in Nigeria
Global turmoil hurts poorer nations: South Africa
Trump's claim on impact of Iran nuclear site attacks 'exaggerated': Khamenei
Muslims mark Islamic New Year
Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu signs major tax overhaul
Heavy police deployment in Togo capital after protests
Safeguarding Ayasofya Mosque: Türkiye begins a new chapter in the monument’s long history
Türkiye in talks with the US to rejoin F-35 programme, says Erdogan
Türkiye to expand layered air defense system with ‘steel dome’ investment
Kenya anti-government protests were 'terrorism' - interior minister
Everybody said Zohran Mamdani couldn't win New York primary, but young voters had other plans
By Sadiq S Bhat
School stampede kills 29 children in Central African Republic
US firms pledge trade deals at Africa summit after Trump's aid cuts
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us