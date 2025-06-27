Cristiano Ronaldo has officially extended his stay with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr until 2027, signing what is being reported as the most lucrative contract in the history of sports.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's new two-year deal will see him rake in an astonishing amount, making him a millionaire every other day in Saudi Arabia.

“A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let's make history together,” Ronaldo said in a social media post.

After a season that saw Al-Nassr miss out on major silverware and AFC Champions League Elite qualification, speculation surrounding Ronaldo's future had intensified.

However, the club confirmed on Thursday that their captain has committed his future, putting an end to rumours of a potential exit.

Staggering salary

The financial details of the new contract are staggering. Ronaldo is reported to earn a staggering £178 million ($224 million) annually in basic wages, translating to roughly £488,000 ($615,000) per day, British media outlet, The Sun, reported, citing exclusive comments from officials at the Saudi Pro League.

Over the course of the two-year extension, his basic earnings will total approximately £492 million ($619 million).

The deal also includes a significant £24.5 million ($30.9 million) signing-on fee, which is slated to increase to £38 million ($47.9 million) if he activates the second year of the contract.

Furthermore, Ronaldo stands to gain substantial performance-based bonuses, including £4 million ($5 million) for winning the Golden Boot and £8 million ($10.1 million) if Al-Nassr secures the Saudi Pro League title.

This monumental extension not only solidifies Cristiano Ronaldo's position as the world's highest-paid athlete but also underscores the Saudi Pro League's aggressive ambition to attract and retain top-tier footballing talent on the global stage.