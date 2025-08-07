AFRICA
2 min read
Sudan's PM Kamil Idris in Egypt on first foreign trip to deepen bilateral ties
Egypt has backed Sudan's military leadership since war erupted in April 2023.
Sudan's PM Kamil Idris in Egypt on first foreign trip to deepen bilateral ties
The visit will focus on bilateral relations between both countries. / Others
12 hours ago

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi on Thursday received Sudanese Prime Minister Kamel Idris in Cairo, where the two leaders discussed regional developments and ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

According to a statement from the Egyptian presidency, the meeting focused on the evolving strategic relationship between the neighboring countries and how to enhance it in various fields to help restore stability to Sudan and meet the aspirations of both peoples.

Sudan was plunged into a civil war in April 2023 between its army and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group. The fighting has led to a humanitarian crisis, thousands of deaths, and the displacement of millions.

El Sisi reiterated Egypt’s unwavering position in support of Sudan’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and stressed Egypt’s full backing for all efforts aimed at ending the ongoing humanitarian crisis and restoring peace and stability in the country.

Regional cooperation

Recommended

The two sides also discussed regional coordination and cooperation in reconstruction efforts in Sudan.

Earlier in the day, Idris was received with an official welcome by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly at the Cairo International Airport.

During his visit, Idris is accompanied by a senior delegation that includes the minister of culture, information and tourism and the state minister for foreign affairs and international cooperation, according to Sudan’s official news agency SUNA.

The trip marks Idris’s first official foreign visit since taking office in late May.

RELATEDTRT Global - Foreign mercenaries hired to fight for RSF paramilitaries - Sudan army
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Egypt to open new $1 billion Pyramids museum
Türkiye leads the world in archaeological discoveries: President Erdogan
US sanctions: South Africa's ANC accuses Trump administration of 'coercion'
M23 rebels killed at least 319 people in eastern DRC in July: UN
Ghana's defence, environment ministers killed in helicopter crash
Somali travellers face new ID rule for domestic flights
By Nuri Aden
Africa health summit: African countries move to wean themselves of foreign aid
By Staff Reporter
Israeli war leaves Gaza in terrible thirst as water turns toxic, pipelines fail
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Nigeria issues flood alert for 19 states as rainy season peaks
Ethiopia names ambassador to Somalia as ties warm up after Türkiye mediation
‘Message of solidarity’: How Türkiye is helping Syria rebuild its war-ravaged energy sector
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Meta rolls out WhatsApp security tips after banning over 6.8 million scam-linked accounts
Nigeria seizes 1,600 endangered birds at main airport bound for Kuwait
Malawi, Zambia become first nations in US pilot project requiring $15,000 visa bonds
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us