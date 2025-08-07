Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi on Thursday received Sudanese Prime Minister Kamel Idris in Cairo, where the two leaders discussed regional developments and ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

According to a statement from the Egyptian presidency, the meeting focused on the evolving strategic relationship between the neighboring countries and how to enhance it in various fields to help restore stability to Sudan and meet the aspirations of both peoples.

Sudan was plunged into a civil war in April 2023 between its army and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group. The fighting has led to a humanitarian crisis, thousands of deaths, and the displacement of millions.

El Sisi reiterated Egypt’s unwavering position in support of Sudan’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and stressed Egypt’s full backing for all efforts aimed at ending the ongoing humanitarian crisis and restoring peace and stability in the country.

Regional cooperation