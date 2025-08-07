Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi on Thursday received Sudanese Prime Minister Kamel Idris in Cairo, where the two leaders discussed regional developments and ways to strengthen bilateral ties.
According to a statement from the Egyptian presidency, the meeting focused on the evolving strategic relationship between the neighboring countries and how to enhance it in various fields to help restore stability to Sudan and meet the aspirations of both peoples.
Sudan was plunged into a civil war in April 2023 between its army and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group. The fighting has led to a humanitarian crisis, thousands of deaths, and the displacement of millions.
El Sisi reiterated Egypt’s unwavering position in support of Sudan’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and stressed Egypt’s full backing for all efforts aimed at ending the ongoing humanitarian crisis and restoring peace and stability in the country.
Regional cooperation
The two sides also discussed regional coordination and cooperation in reconstruction efforts in Sudan.
Earlier in the day, Idris was received with an official welcome by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly at the Cairo International Airport.
During his visit, Idris is accompanied by a senior delegation that includes the minister of culture, information and tourism and the state minister for foreign affairs and international cooperation, according to Sudan’s official news agency SUNA.
The trip marks Idris’s first official foreign visit since taking office in late May.