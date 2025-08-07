The United Arab Emirates has banned Sudanese planes from landing at its airports, Sudan's state news agency quoted its Civil Aviation Authority as saying on Wednesday, in the latest sign of tension between the two countries.

The UAE also barred a Sudanese airliner from taking off from Abu Dhabi airport, the Sudanese authority said.

Sudan's authority voiced surprise at the reported decision and said it was following up with airlines to reprogramme reservations for passengers arriving in and departing from the Gulf country.