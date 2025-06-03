Uganda army don tok say dem dey on top "high alert" afta dem neutralize two "armed terrorists" for Kampala, di capital, afta tori of bomb explosion wey happen before di country annual Martyrs Day celebration wey go shele on Tuesday.

Local tori pipo bin report say explosion happun Tuesday morning near one Roman Catholic shrine for Kampala, before di Martyrs Day public holiday celebration.

Di blast kill at least two people, na wetin Daily Monitor newspaper yarn. NBS Television talk say di explosion na suspected bomb wey blow near Munyonyo Martyrs' Shrine for di south side of di city.

Authorities never quick confirm di report wey NBS Television and oda local tori people talk about di explosion near Munyonyo Martyrs' Shrine.

‘Terrorists neutralised’

But army spokesman Chris Magezi post for X say one "counter-terrorism unit dis morning intercept and neutralize two armed terrorists for Munyonyo, one beta area for di city."

"Di security services dey on high alert to make sure say di Martyrs Day celebration go happen without wahala," Magezi add.

NTV Uganda talk say authorities don restrict public access to di area wey dey around di shrine afta di explosion.

Uganda dey celebrate Martyrs Day every June 3 to remember di killing of 45 Christian converts for di 1880s under di order of Mwanga II, king of Buganda, wey later turn part of Uganda.

Di event dey always draw plenty pilgrims from East Africa and even beyond.

Uganda, wey President Yoweri Museveni don dey rule for almost 40 years, don face plenty threats and attacks over di years from different groups, including some wey dem link to Daesh terrorists.