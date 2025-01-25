Sahel Alliance wey join Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger don announce say dem go start to dey use dia new passport from January 29, 2025.

Na di head of di group, AES Assimi Goita announce dis one for special statement wey e release on Thursday January 23, 2025.

Di statement talk say even though di new passport go start to work from January 29, 2025, pipo wey get di old passport with ECOWAS stamp fit still dey use am until e expire, or dem fit come change am to di new one wey get AES stamp.

Di statement still explain say: 'As part of wetin we wan achieve, especially for free movement of pipo, di head of Sahel Alliance (AES) dey inform all regional and international organizations say AES passport go start to work from January 29, 2025.'

Di statement still add say: 'Also, citizens of AES member countries wey get di old ECOWAS passport wey never expire fit come change am to get di new one with AES stamp according to wetin di law talk.'