WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Sudan: UN condemn RSF over killing of 400 civilians
Di Security Council don demand say di fighting must stop immediately, members dey also call for di fighting to reduce around El Fasher.
Sudan: UN condemn RSF over killing of 400 civilians
Di UN security council members tok say dem must protect civilians. / Reuters
18 Eprel 2025

Di United Nations Security Council don tok say dem dey worry well-well about di violence wey dey increase for Sudan, as di paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) attack don kill about 400 civilians, including pikin dem and aid workers.

“Di members of di Security Council strongly condemn di repeated attacks wey RSF do for El Fasher, Zamzam, and Abu Shouk camps wey dey house internally displaced people,” na wetin Jerome Bonnafont, di Permanent Representative of France to di UN and di President of di Security Council, tok for press statement on Thursday.

“Dem dey call make RSF answer for di attacks wey dem do,” e add.

‘Make di fight stop sharp-sharp’

Di statement still tok say di Council dey demand make di fight stop immediately, as dem dey call for calm for El Fasher and di surrounding areas.

“Council members don tell di people wey dey fight make dem protect civilians and follow di rules wey international law and humanitarian law talk,” Bonnafont tok.

As di conflict don reach two years, di Council still stress say political dialogue and ceasefire wey go last well dey very important.

“Dem encourage di people wey dey fight make dem reason well and join hand for political dialogue wey go bring better ceasefire and Sudanese-owned political process,” e add.

Since April 15, 2023, RSF and di Sudanese army don dey fight for who go control di country, and di fight don cause thousands of deaths and one of di worst humanitarian wahala for di world.

More than 20,000 people don die and 15 million don lose dia house, according to wetin di UN and local authorities tok.

For di past few weeks, RSF don lose plenty territory for Sudan as government forces dey push dem back.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us