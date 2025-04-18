Di United Nations Security Council don tok say dem dey worry well-well about di violence wey dey increase for Sudan, as di paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) attack don kill about 400 civilians, including pikin dem and aid workers.

“Di members of di Security Council strongly condemn di repeated attacks wey RSF do for El Fasher, Zamzam, and Abu Shouk camps wey dey house internally displaced people,” na wetin Jerome Bonnafont, di Permanent Representative of France to di UN and di President of di Security Council, tok for press statement on Thursday.

“Dem dey call make RSF answer for di attacks wey dem do,” e add.

‘Make di fight stop sharp-sharp’

Di statement still tok say di Council dey demand make di fight stop immediately, as dem dey call for calm for El Fasher and di surrounding areas.

“Council members don tell di people wey dey fight make dem protect civilians and follow di rules wey international law and humanitarian law talk,” Bonnafont tok.

As di conflict don reach two years, di Council still stress say political dialogue and ceasefire wey go last well dey very important.

“Dem encourage di people wey dey fight make dem reason well and join hand for political dialogue wey go bring better ceasefire and Sudanese-owned political process,” e add.

Since April 15, 2023, RSF and di Sudanese army don dey fight for who go control di country, and di fight don cause thousands of deaths and one of di worst humanitarian wahala for di world.

More than 20,000 people don die and 15 million don lose dia house, according to wetin di UN and local authorities tok.

For di past few weeks, RSF don lose plenty territory for Sudan as government forces dey push dem back.