Israeli police don raid some places for di northern city of Haifa wey foreign TV crews, including TRT Arabi, dey operate, and dem don collect dia equipment.

Dis action follow order wey come from Israel far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir. E talk say make police and intelligence services stop foreign TV broadcast, as e claim say dem "dey endanger state security."

For statement wey Israeli police release, dem talk say di operation na based on tip-off and dem carry am out under Ben-Gvir "zero tolerance" policy. Police raid one hotel room for Haifa, where dem see people wey dem claim dey point camera towards di city port.

Police still add say di journalists wey dem collect dia equipment don dey summoned to come give statement.

TRT Arabi and Cairo-based Al-Ghad TV confirm say dem search dia crew locations and dem collect dia equipment.

Earlier for di day, Ben-Gvir don call Israel internal intelligence agency, Shin Bet, make dem take action against foreign TV channels.

Di far-right minister talk say di Israeli military don issue censorship guidelines. Ben-Gvir claim say di broadcasters dey show footage of missile strikes, and e describe di act as "crime." E talk say e don instruct police to intervene.

During di Iranian attack for early hours of June 15, one missile hit oil refinery for Haifa. Dis incident wey Qatar-based Al Jazeera broadcast live, don cause wahala for Israeli media. Di refinery operations don suspend because of di damage.