If you waka for Djibouti streets, you fit see Istanbul Square or Konya Avenue, or even chop for one restaurant wey dem name after Mehmed Ali Pasha of Kavala, di Ottoman governor of Egypt. All dis na clear sign say Turkish influence don strong for dis Horn of Africa country wey share name with di capital city.

For just ten years, di trade between Turkey and Djibouti don jump from $60 million to $500 million. Turkish companies don invest $205 million for 21 big projects, wey don change di way both countries dey do business together.

Dis kain growth no be just about trade; e show say trust dey grow between di two countries. Djibouti relationship with Turkey get root for history wey reach Ottoman time. Now, di relationship don cover food export, infrastructure, water and energy projects, plus cultural ties.

Djibouti dey important for global trade because e dey for di junction of Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. Di country dey serve as hub for maritime transport and refuelling, and na di ports of Djibouti and Doraleh dey lead di commercial activities. Dem dey also help countries like Ethiopia and Somalia.

Because Djibouti climate no dey good for farming, dem dey import most of di food wey dem dey chop. Over di past 15 years, Türkiye don increase di food wey dem dey send go Djibouti, and dem don become di main food supplier for di country.

Di political relationship between di two countries don tey. From di 16th to 19th century, Turks dey manage some parts of Djibouti to protect dem from Portuguese wahala. Djibouti na one of di first commercial hubs of Ottoman Empire for Africa. After Djibouti gain independence for 1977, dem start modern diplomatic relations with Türkiye.

Since 2003, Turkey don dey support Djibouti economic growth, job creation, and development. Di two countries dey work together for trade, education, health, and energy. Djibouti open embassy for Türkiye for 2012, and Turkey open their own for Djibouti for 2013. Turkish Airlines dey run 7 to 14 flights weekly go Djibouti.

Di Turkey-Djibouti Business Council dey help strengthen commercial ties. For 2017, dem decide to create Turkish Special Economic Zone for Djibouti port area, wey go cover 5,000 hectares. Di zone dey near Doraleh port and e dey good for shipping and production. Djibouti government promise tax incentives for di project.

Turkish companies dey plan to increase storage, assembly, and production for Djibouti. Djibouti strategic location for Red Sea dey make am important for Türkiye trade and investment. Di relationship don dey grow well well.

Turkey don help Djibouti for water and energy projects. For 2017, dem start di Ambouli Friendship Dam to stop flooding for Djibouti City and provide water. Di dam complete for 2020 and Djibouti take over control for 2021. Di dam dey also help recharge underground water.

More than 10 Turkish companies dey Djibouti, dey work for textiles, construction, and tourism. Dem don build hotels, parks, and roads. Di Abdülhamid II Mosque and Complex wey Turkey Diyanet Foundation build na symbol of di friendship between di two countries.

Turkey dey export plenty tins go Djibouti like iron, steel, electrical devices, food, and hygiene products. As of 2023, Turkey dey number four for countries wey dey export to Djibouti. Djibouti dey export ink go Türkiye, but di trade still dey one-sided because Djibouti no get plenty tins to export.

For 2020, di Turkey-Djibouti Joint Economic Commission meet for Ankara. Di 5th meeting for 2023 bring 15 agreements for agriculture, tourism, energy, and other areas. Di trade volume don grow from $60 million for 2014 to $500 million for 2024.

Di relationship between Turkey and Djibouti dey grow because of di trust, development projects, and trade networks. But Djibouti need to improve their production base and encourage Turkish private sector to invest more. If dem fit do dis, di partnership go turn long-term and balanced.