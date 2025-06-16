Di US government wey President Donald Trump dey lead dey plan to expand dia travel ban, wey fit affect 36 more countries, according to one secret memo from di US State Department.

Di Washington Post get di memo, wey Secretary of State Marco Rubio sign, and dem date am for Saturday. Di memo tok say di countries wey dem target get 60 days to meet di US requirements or dem go face full or partial visa ban.

Di list get 25 African countries, including Egypt, Ethiopia, and Djibouti, wey be US partners. E also include countries for Central Asia, di Caribbean, and di Pacific. Other countries wey dem mention na Syria, Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan, and Vanuatu.

Di memo tok say di countries wey dem dey consider no dey produce correct identity documents, dem get plenty fraud for dia civil records, or dem get high number of people wey overstay dia visa.

Some African countries don already dey banned before. Di memo also mention say some countries dey sell citizenship through investment without residency, and some dey accused of antisemitic and anti-American activity for di US.

Countries fit avoid di sanctions if dem fit submit action plan before Wednesday by 8 am (1200GMT). Dem fit also agree to accept deported third-country nationals or enter agreement as 'safe third country.'

Dis move dey follow di June 4 presidential proclamation wey don already ban travel from 13 countries like Afghanistan, Iran, and Somalia, and partially restrict seven others. Di new proposal go make di immigration policy stricter.

Di State Department no wan comment on di matter, and di White House never reply media questions.

Democrats and civil rights groups don vex for di proposal. Dem tok say e dey discriminatory, especially as e dey target plenty African and Caribbean nations.

Even though former President Joe Biden don cancel Trump’s original travel bans, Trump don promise to bring dem back and even expand dem.

For di day wey dem swear Trump in as president dis year, di White House issue executive order wey tell agencies to find countries wey no get correct vetting and screening processes. Dis na di foundation for di new action.

Trump don promise say di policy go come back 'bigger than before.'