Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Di operation also show 'say di calculations and assessments of di Zionist enemy and di Americans against Islamic Iran dey completely wrong,' IRGC tok.
4 hours ago

Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) don tok say dem use new method disrupt Israeli multi-layer defence system during di eighth wave of operation, wey cause di system to dey target demsef.

Di IRGC yarn on Monday say di attack, wey dem describe as "strong pass before," use better intelligence and equipment wey make Israeli defence system begin malfunction.

"Di enemy multi-layer defence system scatter sotay di regime defence system begin target demsef," na wetin dem tok.

Dem still tok say di innovation wey dem bring make missile strike hit di target well-well, even though Israel dey get "full US and Western support" for dia defence technology.

Iran describe di operation as di fulfilment of promise wey dem late commanders don make, and e show say "di calculation and assessment of di Zionist enemy and di Americans against Islamic Iran no correct at all."

Di IRGC warn say "effective, targeted and more devastating" operation go continue against di "fake regime" vital target until di regime "scatter finish."

Di strike wey happen on Monday kill and wound plenty people, and e don make di conflict wey start after Israeli force attack Iran early Friday morning escalate. Di attack bin target nuclear and missile facility, and e kill top military commanders and scientists.

