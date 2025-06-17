US President Donald Trump don comot early from di Group of Seven (G7) summit as e hint say e fit involve more for di Israel-Iran wahala and e warn people wey dey Tehran make dem evacuate.

Before Trump fly comot from Canada for di middle of di G7 meeting late on Monday, e go social media to support Israel and issue warning to di almost 10 million people wey dey di Iranian capital.

"Everybody suppose comot from Tehran sharp sharp!" na wetin e write for e Truth Social platform.

For one group photo with di other G7 leaders for di fine mountain resort of Kananaskis, Trump talk say: "I gatz go back as soon as I fit. I for like stay till tomorrow, but dem understand, dis matter na big one."

"I gatz go back to Washington as soon as I fit," Trump add.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt talk say Trump go attend di leaders' dinner before e return go White House.

Di US president no go dey for di second day of di meeting wey dem plan to discuss with di leaders of Ukraine and Mexico.

Trump don dey dodge di question whether US go join Israeli military action, even though e talk say dem no dey involved for di strikes.

Trump tell reporters before e announce say e go comot early: "As I dey comot here, we go do something."

Di president, wey don praise Israel strikes even though e talk say e prefer diplomacy, talk say Iran go dey "mumu" if dem no gree for negotiation.

"E dey pain both sides, but I go talk say Iran no dey win dis war, and dem suppose talk, dem suppose talk now, before e too late," Trump yarn as e meet Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

US forces for Middle East still dey on defensive mode, one White House spokesman talk.

Di five-day strikes wey Israel do don kill almost 225 Iranians, including some top commanders and about 10 scientists wey dey work for nuclear facilities.

Iran don reply with dem own drones and missiles attack for Israel, wey authorities talk say e kill 24 people.

Canada and European leaders bin wan draft one G7 statement about di crisis, but diplomats talk say Trump no gree make US join di statement.

Leaders of di industrialised nations club: Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and di US, mostly dey support Israel, but dem dey worry as di violence dey increase.

French President Emmanuel Macron, as e dey talk to reporters for di summit on Monday, beg Israel make dem no target civilians for Iran.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer talk say di G7 leaders dey worry about Iran nuclear programme but e still add: "I believe say everybody dey agree say make we calm di matter down."