Di opposition for Côte d'Ivoire dey think wetin dem go do afta dem comot four of dia big oga from di presidential race wey go happun for October 25.

Tidjane Thiam, wey be di leader of di main opposition Democratic Party of Côte d'Ivoire (PDCI), dey removed from di electoral list afta one court for April talk say im nationality as Ivorian dey questionable.

Former President Laurent Gbagbo, im former padi Charles Ble Goude, and di exiled ex-prime minister Guillaume Soro dem too no fit run because of di conviction wey dem get before.

None of di four fit contest or even vote.

To bring dem back, dem need to change di electoral list before di August 26 deadline, but di head of di electoral commission, Ibrahime Kuibiert Coulibaly, don talk say time no dey to do am.

Gbagbo, Ble Goude, and Soro go still need amnesty law or presidential pardon to clear dia records.

"For di way tins dey now, e no show say dem go fit make dat kain decision," na wetin William Assanvo, wey be security researcher, tell AFP news agency.

Alternative plans?

Di idea to use another person as candidate, like wetin happun for Senegal when Ousmane Sonko support Bassirou Diomaye Faye afta dem stop am from running, no dey work for PDCI and Gbagbo's PPA-CI.

"Gbagbo no even think say dat kain tin fit happun. E dey among di old generation wey dey block di young people for im party," na wetin Francis Akindes, wey be political analyst for Bouake university, talk.

"If we bring another person wey fit win, dem go still comot dat person," one of Thiam close padi talk.

Di government dey insist say dem no dey interfere for di electoral process, say na di independent judiciary rulings dem dey follow.

Boycott?

As e be say dem no get another plan, di talk about boycott from di opposition parties wey dem sideline don start again.

"We no go ever miss election again," na wetin Gbagbo talk for August 2023.

Gbagbo don launch one civic movement wey e call "Enough is Enough" to gather people wey get social demands and to resist di possible fourth term wey President Alassane Ouattara fit try.

Assanvo talk say Gbagbo's PPA-CI get di power to mobilize people, but for Thiam PDCI party, to dey protest no be wetin dem dey do normally.

"Di tins wey dey happun now na di political elite dey do am, and young people no dey feel say dem dey involved," na wetin Akindes talk.

Di PDCI and Ble Goude Cojep party don join one bigger opposition group wey dem dey call Coalition for Peaceful Change (CAP-CI).

Di coalition get two people wey dem don declare as candidates and wey fit contest -- former first lady Simone Gbagbo and ex-prime minister Pascal Affi N'Guessan.

For now, CAP-CI members dey call for political dialogue and electoral reforms, but dem never pick one person as dia main candidate.