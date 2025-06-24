One week don pass since Israel and Iran dey exchange missile and drone strikes, di US come enter di mata by launching air strikes for three Iranian nuclear facilities. Dis action don increase tension well-well and e dey push di region near di edge of bigger wahala.

Di way Israel dey attack Iran don make people dey ask question about how e take follow international law. E show say di kain strong-hand policy wey Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dey use no be new tin. By bombing Iranian land, Israel no respect Article 2(4) of di UN Charter wey talk say make nobody use force against another country. Dem even use di same 'pre-emptive attack' excuse wey former US President George W. Bush take justify di 2003 Iraq War.

Dis kain escalation no follow di lawful self-defence wey Article 51 of di UN Charter talk about. Even as di world dey condemn wetin Israel and US do, na only few people fit settle dis matter pass Turkey.

Turkey get history for being neutral for di Muslim world and dem don show say dem sabi mediate well. From Ethiopia-Somalia and Azerbaijan-Armenia peace talks, to di Black Sea grain deal, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan don show say e fit bring people together. E fit help reduce di tension wey fit cause bigger wahala for di region.

Di fight between Israel and Iran no be today e start. Di wahala dey rooted for di long history of rivalry, security palava, and different strategic interests. Di attack wey Hamas do on October 7, 2023, and di way Israel strike Iran consulate for Damascus for April 2024, na di latest chapter for di cycle of retaliation. But di main problem don dey for decades.

Iran don dey face sanctions since di US comot for di 2015 nuclear agreement (JCPOA), but people dey believe say Israel don gather 200-300 nuclear warheads wey no dey under di International Atomic Energy Agency. Di way US dey quiet about dis matter dey make people wonder about di kain principle dem dey follow.

Turkey get open channel with di key players for dis matter. Unlike Arab countries wey dey depend on US for security, or China and Russia wey di West no dey trust, Türkiye dey maintain good relationship with Washington, Moscow, Tehran, and even Israel. President Erdogan don criticise Israel war crimes for Gaza and Iran proxies, so e fit act as neutral person for dis matter.

Turkey don show say dem sabi mediate. For 2022 and 2024, dem help Ethiopia and Somalia talk peace. Dem also help Azerbaijan and Armenia settle dia fight. Di 2010 Turkish-Brazilian deal wey make Iran agree to send 1,200 kg of enriched uranium to Türkiye show say Ankara sabi find solution, even though US no gree dat time.

President Erdogan fit use e connection with US leaders to influence Netanyahu, since Israel dey depend on US support. Turkey fit help Iran and Israel find common ground. For Iran, dem fit help revive JCPOA talks. For Israel, dem fit help secure peace wey go involve Palestinian statehood and regional stability.

Di time to act na now. President Erdogan need to use Turkey position for di Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to push for peace. E fit offer Istanbul as neutral ground for talks, like di Ukraine-Russia grain deal. E need to talk to US leaders to stop di air strikes and create space for peace talks.

Di Middle East no fit afford another war. Turkey get di tools to stop am, but na if Erdogan act fast. By following international law, using diplomatic power, and bringing di Global South together, Ankara fit stop di wahala and bring back JCPOA. If war happen between nuclear countries, e go be big failure for diplomacy. But dis future fit change if people act now. History go judge who stop di wahala, no be who start am.