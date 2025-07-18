US President Donald Trump don threaten say e go carry The Wall Street Journal go court afta dem publish one tori about one letter wey dem claim say e write give late financier Jeffrey Epstein wey don get bad name.

Di tori wey di Journal publish, wey quick quick spread for di US capital on Thursday, talk say di letter wey Trump sign na part of di collection of notes wey dem gather for Epstein 50th birthday for 2003.

Di newspaper talk say dem see di letter but dem no show di image. Di tori still talk say Ghislaine Maxwell, wey be Epstein partner, dey prepare one special gift to mark di birthday. She come ask Epstein family and friends to contribute. One of di people wey she ask na Donald Trump.

Maxwell gather letters from Trump and plenty other people wey dey close to Epstein for di 2003 birthday album, based on wetin di documents wey The Wall Street Journal review talk. Pages from di leather-bound album — wey dem gather before Epstein first arrest for 2006 — dey among di documents wey Justice Department officials don check when dem dey investigate Epstein and Maxwell years ago, according to people wey don see di pages, as di Journal talk.

Fake letter?

Trump vex for di newspaper for one post wey e make for Truth Social: "The Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch, personally, dem don warn dem directly by President Donald J. Trump say di letter wey dem talk say Trump write give Epstein na FAKE and, if dem publish am, dem go face court."

E still talk: "Mr. Murdoch talk say e go handle di matter but, e be like say e no fit do anything. Di Editor of The Wall Street Journal, Emma Tucker, dem tell am directly by Karoline Leavitt, and by President Trump, say di letter na FAKE, but Emma Tucker no wan hear. Instead, dem still dey go ahead with di false, bad belle, and defamatory tori. President Trump go soon sue The Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Mr. Murdoch."

Trump talk say di press need to dey truthful and no dey rely on sources wey fit no even dey exist.