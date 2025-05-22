ECOWAS, di group we dey promote economic development for West Africa, don tok say dia plan to create anti-terrorism army don dey move well now, as di region dey face plenty attacks from terrorists.

Di attacks wey happen for Benin and Nigeria recently don disturb di region well well. Di terrorists dey use di quarrel wey dey between ECOWAS members and Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, wey comot from di group earlier dis year, take advantage.

As di terrorist groups for Sahel dey operate for di large border areas, di withdrawal of dem countries don make di cooperation between di region soldiers dey weak.

ECOWAS chairman, Omar Alieu Touray, tok for one interview with France 24 wey dem publish on Wednesday say, "Di countries don show say dem ready to contribute soldiers."

Dem wan raise money.

"Our finance and security ministers go meet before mid-June to discuss how we go take fund di anti-terrorism army for di region," Touray tok.

Nigeria Defence Minister, Mohammed Badaru, tok for March say di army go make sure say di region dey safe and protect di people.

Over 100 people naim terrorists kill for April alone for northeast Nigeria, for di attacks wey dem carry go for communities and military camps. Di attacks wey still dey happen dis month don show say di problem big well well.

Terrorists wey get link with Al-Qaeda don also increase attacks for Benin, wey be Nigeria neighbor, and dem kill 54 soldiers last month.

Sahel countries cooperation.

Di Benin government blame di attacks for dia areas on di terrorists from Niger and Burkina Faso, wey don dey face violence for long time.

Touray tok say di quarrel between ECOWAS and di military governments of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso - wey form dia own group wey dem call Alliance of Sahel States (AES) - dey affect di region security efforts.

For March, Niger comot from di joint task force wey Nigeria, Cameroon, and Chad form to fight terrorists around Lake Chad – dis one don affect patrols for di country borders and di sharing of intelligence.

Touray tok say, "E dey worry us well well, because we believe say if we no cooperate, e go hard us to fight insecurity, including terrorism."

Regional security.

"Even if di AES countries decide to comot from ECOWAS, we suppose find way to work together to make sure say di region dey secure," Touray add.

According to di Global Terrorism Index, di Sahel region na di center of violence for di world for 2024, as na there dem record half of di deaths wey relate to extremist activities.