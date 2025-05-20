WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Kim Jong-un fit face war crime charges: ex-ICC president
Pyongyang dey give military support to Russia, and dis give Ukraine legal basis to file complaint against North Korea, according to former ICC president Song Sang-hyun.
Kim Jong-un fit face war crime charges: ex-ICC president
North Korea dey helep Russia fight Ukraine. / Photo: Reuters
20 Me 2025

Di leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, fit face war crime investigation for di Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) sake of say im dey support Russia for di war wey dem dey fight for Ukraine. Na wetin one former ICC president, Song Sang-hyun, tok.

Song yan dis one for one conference wey dem do for South Korea capital, Seoul, on Monday. Dis one happen afta North Korea confirm last month say dem don send soldiers go Russia to help dem for di Ukraine war, na wetin Yonhap News Agency report.

Both Pyongyang and Moscow don confirm say North Korean soldiers dey help Russia for di fight against Ukraine.

Song tok say even though dem never carry Kim go ICC for di human rights wahala wey dey happen for North Korea, di legal ground dey now for Ukraine to carry case against am.

"Di time don ripe to carry Kim Jong-un go ICC," na wetin im tok, as im add say di military support wey Pyongyang dey give Russia don give Ukraine di legal chance to file complaint against North Korea.

"Even though say e go good make Ukraine file di complaint, di ICC sef get di power to start independent investigation," Song add.

Im still call on di ICC make dem take stronger action against di possible war crimes wey North Korea leadership and di people wey dey support dem fit don commit.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us