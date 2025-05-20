Di leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, fit face war crime investigation for di Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) sake of say im dey support Russia for di war wey dem dey fight for Ukraine. Na wetin one former ICC president, Song Sang-hyun, tok.

Song yan dis one for one conference wey dem do for South Korea capital, Seoul, on Monday. Dis one happen afta North Korea confirm last month say dem don send soldiers go Russia to help dem for di Ukraine war, na wetin Yonhap News Agency report.

Both Pyongyang and Moscow don confirm say North Korean soldiers dey help Russia for di fight against Ukraine.

Song tok say even though dem never carry Kim go ICC for di human rights wahala wey dey happen for North Korea, di legal ground dey now for Ukraine to carry case against am.

"Di time don ripe to carry Kim Jong-un go ICC," na wetin im tok, as im add say di military support wey Pyongyang dey give Russia don give Ukraine di legal chance to file complaint against North Korea.

"Even though say e go good make Ukraine file di complaint, di ICC sef get di power to start independent investigation," Song add.

Im still call on di ICC make dem take stronger action against di possible war crimes wey North Korea leadership and di people wey dey support dem fit don commit.