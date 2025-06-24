Di US House of Representatives don ban Meta WhatsApp messaging platform from all di government-issued devices afta dem send memo wey ban di service to all House staff on Monday, na wetin media outlets tok.

Di memo wey di chief administrative officer of di tech giant send tok say, "Office of Cybersecurity don see WhatsApp as high risk to users sake of di lack of transparency for how dem dey protect user data, di absence of stored data encryption, and di potential security wahala wey fit dey when person dey use am."

Di House memo still recommend make staff members use other messaging apps like Amazon.com Wickr, Apple iMessage and FaceTime, plus Microsoft Corp Teams platform, Signal.

Meta spokesperson come release statement wey tok say di company no agree with di decision "in di strongest possible terms," and dem add say WhatsApp dey provide higher level of security pass di other apps wey di House memo approve.

For January, one WhatsApp official bin tok say Israeli spyware company Paragon Solutions don target plenty of dia users, including journalists and civil society members.

For 2022, di House bin ban all staffers from using TikTok social media messaging platform sake of security mata.