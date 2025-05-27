North Korea Foreign Ministry don yab di United States Golden Dome missile defence shield project, dem call am "very dangerous threatening initiative," na wetin state media report.

US President Donald Trump announce for 20 May say im don choose di design for di Golden Dome system and appoint person wey go dey in charge of di big $175 billion programme.

As dem describe di project on Tuesday, di Institute for American Studies for North Korea Foreign Ministry talk say: “Di Golden Dome plan na typical product of 'America First' — di height of self-righteousness, arrogance, high-handed and arbitrary practice — and e be like outer space nuclear war plan.”

Di statement na North Korea state news agency, KCNA, carry am.

Di Golden Dome project wan use global network of hundreds of satellites wey get advanced sensors and interceptors, wey dem design to detect and destroy enemy missiles just after dem launch — including missiles from countries like China, Iran, North Korea, or Russia.

China last week don show strong opposition to di plan, dem talk say dem "seriously concerned" and dem dey beg Washington make dem stop di development of di system.