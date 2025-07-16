President Donald Trump don talk say im dey plan to put import tariff wey go pass 10 percent for "smaller nations," wey include countries for Africa and Caribbean. E still talk say im don reach agreement with Indonesia wey go make Indonesian goods wey enter US face 19 percent tariff.

"We fit set one tariff wey go cover all of dem," Trump yarn reporters on Tuesday. E suggest say e go be flat rate "small pass 10%" for goods wey dey come from at least 100 countries.

Dem dey expect say di tariff go start to dey work from August 1.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick explain say di countries wey dem dey target na mostly Africa and Caribbean — places wey no dey do plenty trade with US and no go too affect Trump plan to reduce trade imbalance.

For di matter of Indonesia, Trump talk say di agreement wey dem reach dey lower than di 32 percent wey im first threaten.

Trump write for Truth Social say, "As part of di Agreement, Indonesia don agree say dem go buy $15 Billion Dollars worth of US Energy, $4.5 Billion Dollars worth of American Agricultural Products, and 50 Boeing Jets, many of dem na 777's."

Trump don already send letter give about two dozen countries and di European Union, to tell dem di tariff rates wey go start next month.

Di new tariff plan dey follow di announcement wey Trump make for April, wey introduce di highest import taxes wey don ever dey before and cause market wahala.

Di 90-day negotiation period wey Trump start that time don end for July 9.

Trump still hint say pharmaceutical imports fit get new tariffs before di end of di month. "We fit announce something for there," e talk.

E still add say tariffs for computer chips go follow di same pattern, e go start with small rates to encourage local production before e go increase later.