Di idea wey dem carry from di city of Hamburg for Germany don land for Mosul, Iraq. Di first mobile library wey dey eco-friendly for Mosul don turn symbol of hope for education, clean energy, and social rebirth.

One Iraqi academic, Dr. Abdul Sattar Abdul Jabbar, wey see di mobile library for Hamburg street, na im carry di idea go Mosul. Di project happen because of di partnership between di Arab-German Academy of Sciences and Humanities (AGYA), di Mosul Heritage Foundation, and Korek Telecom. Di library dey powered by five solar panels, wey dey promote clean energy and give readers beta comfort with air conditioning system.

Di mobile library for Mosul na initiative wey join innovation and commitment to education and environment. E get over one thousand books wey di residents and local libraries donate, plus e still carry digital resources like laptops, 1.5 million free e-books, and internet connection.

Di people of Mosul dey happy with di project because e dey promote education and environmental awareness. After di wahala wey war bring, di mobile library don turn strong symbol of cultural rebirth for di city.

Di project get special meaning for di young people wey during di DAESH wahala, find peace for reading. Di mobile library dey make am easy for people wey no fit waka go di fixed libraries. E no just dey give access to books, e dey also build social solidarity and environmental awareness. Di mobile library for Mosul don turn cultural and community center, wey dey help renew di resilience spirit for di city and among di people.