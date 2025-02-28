CULTURE
2 minit wey yu go read
Hamburg Inspire di First Mobile Library for Mosul
One idea wey dem take from Hamburg city for Germany don happen for Mosul city for Iraq.
Hamburg Inspire di First Mobile Library for Mosul
Di first mobail liberi for Mosul / Others
28 Februwari 2025

Di idea wey dem carry from di city of Hamburg for Germany don land for Mosul, Iraq. Di first mobile library wey dey eco-friendly for Mosul don turn symbol of hope for education, clean energy, and social rebirth.

One Iraqi academic, Dr. Abdul Sattar Abdul Jabbar, wey see di mobile library for Hamburg street, na im carry di idea go Mosul. Di project happen because of di partnership between di Arab-German Academy of Sciences and Humanities (AGYA), di Mosul Heritage Foundation, and Korek Telecom. Di library dey powered by five solar panels, wey dey promote clean energy and give readers beta comfort with air conditioning system.

Di mobile library for Mosul na initiative wey join innovation and commitment to education and environment. E get over one thousand books wey di residents and local libraries donate, plus e still carry digital resources like laptops, 1.5 million free e-books, and internet connection.

Di people of Mosul dey happy with di project because e dey promote education and environmental awareness. After di wahala wey war bring, di mobile library don turn strong symbol of cultural rebirth for di city.

Di project get special meaning for di young people wey during di DAESH wahala, find peace for reading. Di mobile library dey make am easy for people wey no fit waka go di fixed libraries. E no just dey give access to books, e dey also build social solidarity and environmental awareness. Di mobile library for Mosul don turn cultural and community center, wey dey help renew di resilience spirit for di city and among di people.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us