Ghana go send back body of Nigerian boxer wey die
Tori pipo tok say Ghana sports minister, Kofi Adams, say dem don finish all di legal process wey dem need to fit carry di body go back Nigeria.
Ghana go send back body of Nigerian boxer wey die
Olanrewaju collapse during match for Ghana before dem later announce am dead / Others
5 hours ago

Almost two months afta di sad death of Nigerian boxer Segun Olanrewaju for one boxing match wey happun for Accra, Ghana Ministry of Youth and Sports don talk say dem don ready to send im body go back Nigeria.

Di former National and West African light-heavyweight champion bin dey fight John Mbanugu, wey dem dey call “Power,” wey be Accra-born boxer, for one undercard fight for Ghana Professional Boxing League.

Dem later pronounce am dead for Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Local tori pipo tok say Ghana sports minister, Kofi Adams, explain say dem don finish all di legal process wey dem need to fit carry di body go back Nigeria.

“Di body no dey hold for no reason. For di kind situation wey im take die, di Coroner Act dey apply, and di coroner report dey important before burial or to carry di body commot,” Adams tok.

“Na di report delay di investigation committee work, but finally dem don get am and submit di report. Now, di Ghanaian and Nigerian boxing authorities fit carry di late boxer body go back.”

Adams still add say im ministry go ready to help once di Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C) finish dia arrangement.

“My ministry go ready to help anyhow wey we fit when di two boxing authorities don decide wetin dem wan do,” im tok. “From wetin di GBA president tell me, e don talk with im Nigeria counterpart on Saturday, and dem dey try fix date. E go still update me.”

