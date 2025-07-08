BIZNESS AN TEKNOLOJI
2 minit wey yu go read
First malaria melecine for babies don get approval
Di treatment dey dissolve, including for breast milk, and e get sweet cherry flavor to make am easy to give.
Malaria na huge killer for Africa and na babies and small pikin dey suffer pass / Reuters
8 Julai 2025

Novartis don announce say dem don get approval for Switzerland for one new malaria medicine wey dem call Coartem Baby. Dem talk say na di first medicine wey dem design to treat malaria for pikin dem and small children.

Di company also talk say eight African countries wey join for di assessment go soon approve di medicine quick-quick. For some countries, dem dey call di medicine Riamet Baby.

Every year, about 30 million pikin dem dey born for areas wey malaria dey plenty for Africa. One survey wey dem do for West Africa show say di malaria infection rate for pikin wey never reach six months dey between 3.4% and 18.4%, according to wetin Novartis talk.

Novartis first launch Coartem for 1999 to treat malaria, but di new dose wey dem design now na for small pikin dem. Di medicine fit dissolve, even for breast milk, and e get sweet cherry flavour wey go make am easy to give di pikin.

Before now, no approved malaria treatment dey for pikin wey weigh less than 4.5 kilograms, and dis one don create one kain gap for treatment, Novartis talk.

Di eight countries wey join for di assessment na Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda.

