TURKISH
1 minit wey yu go read
Turkey don become hub for 'peace diplomacy' — Erdogan
Presido Erdogan tok say im kontri dey carry "di flag of goodwill" and dey spread di climate of peace go all corners of di world.
Turkey don become hub for 'peace diplomacy' — Erdogan
Erdoğan say im kontri go also stand for places wey dey opressed / AA
12 Machi 2025

Turkey don dey pass di level of just being source of stability for dia region, dem dey turn to central hub for "peace diplomacy," na wetin President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tok.

As e dey yarn for one AK Party Group Meeting wey happen for Ankara on Wednesday, di Turkish leader tok say Ankara no just dey carry "di flag of goodwill," dem dey also spread di climate of peace go all di corners of di world, especially for places wey dey suffer oppression.

E still tok against people wey dey try scatter Turkey with wahala under Turkish-Kurdish, secular-antisecular, progressive-conservative, and Alawite-Sunni labels.

“Di terrorist acts of di remnants of di former regime for Syria na one kain bad and dirty trap dem dey set against di brotherhood of our nation,” na wetin Erdogan tok.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us