Turkey don dey pass di level of just being source of stability for dia region, dem dey turn to central hub for "peace diplomacy," na wetin President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tok.

As e dey yarn for one AK Party Group Meeting wey happen for Ankara on Wednesday, di Turkish leader tok say Ankara no just dey carry "di flag of goodwill," dem dey also spread di climate of peace go all di corners of di world, especially for places wey dey suffer oppression.

E still tok against people wey dey try scatter Turkey with wahala under Turkish-Kurdish, secular-antisecular, progressive-conservative, and Alawite-Sunni labels.

“Di terrorist acts of di remnants of di former regime for Syria na one kain bad and dirty trap dem dey set against di brotherhood of our nation,” na wetin Erdogan tok.