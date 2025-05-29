One Nigerian court for Wednesday don sentence one popular TikToker to six months for prison because she spray naira for air during party, wey be common way pipo dey celebrate for di kontri.

Di TikToker, Murja Kunya, wey come from Kano for northern Nigeria and get more than one million followers, plead guilty for di offence for federal high court for di city. Di court documents show say na Justice Simon Amobeda sentence her.

Di judge give her option to pay 50,000 naira (about $33) fine and also order her to use her big social media following to campaign against naira abuse online.

Murja Kunya, wey be 26 years old social media influencer, don dey get wahala with law before because of di kain videos wey she dey post online. Her videos don make dem arrest and carry her go court many times.

She bin dey arrested by EFCC for January after one video show her dey spray naira notes for one hotel room for Kano, and dis kain act no dey allowed under Nigerian law.

Di EFCC grant her administrative bail but she no show for court when dem call her for arraignment. Dem later catch her again for March after she don dey play hide-and-seek with EFCC people for weeks.

For court, she plead guilty to di offence. Di act of spraying naira for parties and weddings dey common for Nigeria, but di law talk say e dey disrespect di naira currency.

Since last year, EFCC don dey enforce one 2007 law wey talk say make people no dey abuse or spoil naira notes. But some pipo dey talk say di law dey selectively enforced.

Plenty celebrities don face arrest and court matter under dis law wey fit carry six months jail term or 50,000 naira fine.