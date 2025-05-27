One man wey dem talk say get "African origin" don collapse and die for one police station for Lausanne, Switzerland, less than one hour afta dem arrest am, na wetin Swiss prosecutors yarn as dem start criminal investigation.

Di Vaud regional Public Prosecutor's Office talk say around 9:00 pm (2000 GMT) on Sunday for central Lausanne, police check one "39-year-old man wey dem say na African origin". Dem never fit confirm di man nationality yet.

Di man behaviour "show say e fit dey involved for drug trafficking", na wetin di statement wey dem release on Monday talk. Di man run but dem "later catch am... afta e resist arrest," di statement add.

"Afta di situation don calm down, dem carry di man go police station for questioning.

During di intervention, di man begin dey feel somehow. E die small time before 10:00 pm, even though dem try resuscitate am," wey involve emergency medical services.

Series of deaths

Di Public Prosecutor's Office "don open criminal investigation to find out wetin cause di death," di statement talk, and forensic pathologists plus forensic science specialists dey help di investigation.

"Dem don order autopsy. Other investigative steps still dey go on," di statement add.

Di Swiss domestic news agency Keystone-ATS talk say di death wey happen on Sunday "dey happen for time wey people dey criticize police action for di canton of Vaud", as dem note say four Black men don die for di region afta police intervention between 2016 and 2021, wey cause protests against racism and police violence.

One of di cases na Mike Ben Peter, 39, wey die afta one violent arrest because e no gree make police search am for drugs near Lausanne railway station for early 2018.

Police charge, acquitted

For di encounter wey involve six police officers, dem pin am for ground on e belle. E die for hospital few hours later afta e get heart attack.

E death no too get attention at first but di global wahala wey George Floyd death cause for di hand of Minneapolis police on May 25, 2020, shine light for Ben Peter case.

Last year, one Vaud appeals court confirm di acquittal of six police officers wey dem charge with negligent homicide.

Two of di other cases end with di court ruling say di officers wey shoot fatal shots act for self-defence. One case still dey wait for di legal system to resolve am.