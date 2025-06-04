At least eleven pikin don die for Kaduna State, northern Nigeria, afta sand heap collapse on top dem as dem dey dig clay from one pit.

Di accident happen for one village wey dem dey call ‘Yardoka for Kubau area on Monday, na wetin local tori people report.

Di pipo wey die na Quranic school pikin dem, wey dem dey call almajirai, and dem age dey between 10 and 15 years. Dem talk say na dia teacher send dem go carry clay to make mud bricks. Seven oda pikin dem dey hospital now as dem get different kain injury.

One local chief tell Daily Trust newspaper say, “Nine of di pikin dem no be from Yardoka, dem be almajirai wey follow dia teacher come study. Dem no dey make block to sell; na di area villagers dey use dig sand anytime dem wan build or repair dia house.”

Police tok-tok pesin for Kaduna State, Mansir Hassan, yarn local media say security pipo rush go di scene as dem hear di tori. Authorities don start investigation to find out wetin really happen.

Sand pit collapse wey go cause plenty pipo to die no too common for Nigeria. But di kontri wey get plenty mineral resources don see mine collapse for recent years.