Di chief of NATO on Thursday hail di special diplomatic power wey Turkey get for di Ukraine-Russia peace talks, and e beg make di alliance members dey united even as some katakata still dey ground.

"Türkiye dey play big role for here because dem get beta relationship wit all di people wey matter and dem dey see Turkey as serious place," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte tok dis one as e land for day two of di alliance foreign ministers meeting for Antalya, southern Türkiye.

Even as Ukraine don show say dem ready, Rutte talk say na Turkey power to gather both sides and di trust wey people get for dem go make dem dey important for any peace talk wey go happen for di future.

"Una get di people—una foreign minister, una president—wey fit help make di talks end well," na wetin e tok.

Di meeting for Antalya go focus on Ukraine matter, arms cooperation, and how to boost industrial capacity.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio tok on Thursday say President Donald Trump dey open to any way wey go bring just peace for di war between Russia and Ukraine.

Rubio, as e dey talk before one informal meeting of foreign ministers for Turkey, tok say di United States wan see beta progress for di next few days, and e add say no be military fight go solve di conflict.