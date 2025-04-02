Turkey Foreign Ministry don vex well-well say one Israeli government member enter Al Aqsa Mosque by force. Dem call am "dangerous step" wey fit make wahala for di region increase.

For di statement wey dem release on Wednesday, di ministry talk say Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu government dey cause more kasala, especially as dem don announce say dem go expand military operations for Gaza and continue settlement activities for West Bank.

"Dis kain action na another example of how Israel no dey respect international law and how dem no dey serious about peace," di statement tok.

Global calls for restraint

Turkey join other countries wey dey beg make di matter no escalate, as di international community dey try find solution to di ongoing conflict. Diplomatic efforts still dey go on, but di situation for ground still dey fragile.

Turkey don tell di international community make dem stand gidigba against dis kain provocation. Dem talk say e dey important to protect holy sites and stop di wahala wey dey come from occupation and territorial expansion.

Dis condemnation dey come at di time wey tension for di region don high well-well. Pipo dey worry about di humanitarian wahala wey Israeli aggression for Gaza dey cause and di bigger problem wey di illegal settlement policy fit bring.

Observers dey warn say if dem continue to dey provoke for religious sites for di occupied East Jerusalem, e fit cause bigger wahala wey go make peace efforts hard for di already volatile region.