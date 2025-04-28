Di man wey dem suspect say e stab one Muslim wey die for mosque for southern France don go surrender for police station for Italy, na wetin one French prosecutor tok on Monday.

“Dis one sweet me well well as prosecutor. As di measures wey we put for ground dey effective, di suspect no get choice but to surrender – and na di best thing wey e fit do,” na wetin Abdelkrim Grini, di prosecutor for di southern city of Ales, tok. Na him dey handle di case.

Di public prosecutor yarn for BFM TV say: “I fit confirm say di person wey dem dey suspect really waka go one Italian police station, near Florence, last night around 11-11:30pm.”

“We sabi say e don comot France ... E just be matter of time before we catch am,” e add.

As dem dey talk about wetin fit make di man do di attack, Grini tok say: “Di anti-Muslim reason na di main one wey we dey look (...) but we still see some other things for di investigation wey fit show say e get other reasons for wetin e do ... maybe e dey fascinated with death, or e wan make dem see am as serial killer.”

French politicians on Sunday condemn di attack, wey dem record for video and post for Snapchat.

France, wey dey proud of di secularism wey dem dey call “laicite”, get di biggest Muslim population for Europe, wey reach more than 6 million people and dem be about 10 percent of di country population.