WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Suspect wey kill for France mosque, chop arrest for Italy
Di public prosecutor say di suspect turn imself in for one Italian police station.
Suspect wey kill for France mosque, chop arrest for Italy
Di French mosque murder don make many Muslims for di kontri dey fear / AFP
28 Eprel 2025

Di man wey dem suspect say e stab one Muslim wey die for mosque for southern France don go surrender for police station for Italy, na wetin one French prosecutor tok on Monday.

“Dis one sweet me well well as prosecutor. As di measures wey we put for ground dey effective, di suspect no get choice but to surrender – and na di best thing wey e fit do,” na wetin Abdelkrim Grini, di prosecutor for di southern city of Ales, tok. Na him dey handle di case.

Di public prosecutor yarn for BFM TV say: “I fit confirm say di person wey dem dey suspect really waka go one Italian police station, near Florence, last night around 11-11:30pm.”

“We sabi say e don comot France ... E just be matter of time before we catch am,” e add.

As dem dey talk about wetin fit make di man do di attack, Grini tok say: “Di anti-Muslim reason na di main one wey we dey look (...) but we still see some other things for di investigation wey fit show say e get other reasons for wetin e do ... maybe e dey fascinated with death, or e wan make dem see am as serial killer.”

French politicians on Sunday condemn di attack, wey dem record for video and post for Snapchat.

France, wey dey proud of di secularism wey dem dey call “laicite”, get di biggest Muslim population for Europe, wey reach more than 6 million people and dem be about 10 percent of di country population.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us