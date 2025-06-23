President Donald Trump don call di US attack on Iran nuclear facilities as "spectacular military success", but security experts talk say Iran atomic energy infrastructure still dey intact.

US B52 stealth bombers drop bunker-buster bombs, and dem fire Tomahawk missiles for three Iranian nuclear sites. Dis na one of di biggest escalation for di Israel-Iran wahala, wey fit drag di Middle East enter bigger regional war.

Trump attack on Iran dey against wetin im don promise before, say im wan comot US from Middle East wahala. E also clash with di two-week ultimatum wey im give Tehran to change dia nuclear plans.

After di attack, Trump talk say Iran nuclear power don dey "completely and totally obliterated". Di three nuclear sites wey US target na Natanz, Iran biggest uranium enrichment facility, di Isfahan centre wey be lab and research institute, and di Fordow plant wey dey underground near Qom.

Di Fordow plant na di most important site wey dem attack, and dem use GBU 57 bombs wey only US get. But experts dey doubt whether di bombs fit reach di nuclear core of di facility.

Professor Mohammed Eslami talk say di maximum penetration of di GBU 57 na 60 metres, so e sure say di centrifuge machines for Fordow no spoil. Iran also talk say dem don evacuate di nuclear materials and workers from di sites before di attack.

One journalist for Tehran talk say dem get video wey show how Iran comot di nuclear materials two days before di attack. But she confirm say Natanz and di Khondab experiment facilities no dey work again, while di Bushehr nuclear plant still dey run.

Experts dey talk say even if di facilities spoil, di knowledge and technology wey Iran get for nuclear enrichment no fit destroy. James M. Acton from Carnegie Endowment for International Peace warn say di attack no go fit stop Iran enrichment plans for long.

Former IAEA chief inspector Yousry Abushady call di US attack "media stunt". Di IAEA also talk say dem no get evidence say Iran dey build atomic bomb. Experts dey point out say di attack violate di UN charter and international law.

Iran don vow say dem go retaliate with full force. Professor Esmaili talk say Iran fit attack US bases, block di Strait of Hormuz, and even withdraw from di Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Esmaili warn say Iran response go happen soon, but nobody sabi di extent. E talk say di matter no be wetin Iran fit do, but wetin dem go do. E also talk say di Iranian leaders no go surrender, and di next leader fit even dey more hardline.