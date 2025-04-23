TURKISH
1 minit wey yu go read
Earthquake wey reach 6.2 hit Istanbul as pipo run from buildings
I dey wish una my best wishes, and we dey follow di tins wey dey happen close close, na wetin President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tok.
President Erdogan send im wishes to pipo and say goment dey monitor di situation closely / TRT World and Agencies
23 Eprel 2025

One strong earthquake wey get 6.2 magnitude don shake Türkiye, and dem say di epicentre dey for Istanbul Silivri area, na wetin di country Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) tok.

Di earthquake happen around 12:49 PM local time (0949 GMT) on Wednesday, and e shake well well for Istanbul and di surrounding areas. Di strong vibration make people run comot from buildings because dem dey fear.

Another earthquake wey get 4.9 magnitude follow happen by 1:02 PM (10:02 GMT), and dem say di epicentre dey for di Sea of Marmara, close to Buyukcekmece.

AFAD don mobilise all di necessary teams and institutions to check di area, see if any damage dey, and make sure say people dey safe. Dem tok say di teams dey monitor di situation well and dey work together to respond to di matter.

For now, no report don show say anybody don die or say di earthquake cause big damage.

Di President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, don tok say government dey follow di matter closely and dem dey monitor wetin dey happen.

