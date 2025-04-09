WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Ova 100 pipo die for RSF attacks near Khartoum - medics
Di Sudanese army and RSF don dey fight war since April 2023, with death toll estimates wey range from 20,000 to as high as 130,000.
Local doctors tok say na South of Omdurman near Khartoum suffer pass for kill kill wey happun. / AA
9 Eprel 2025

More dan 100 people, wey include women and pikin dem, don die for attack wey paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) do for Omdurman, wey be twin city of Khartoum, Sudanese doctors tok.

Di Sudan Doctors Network wey dey local, tok on Tuesday say di people wey die na for attack wey happen for Jama’iya area, south of Omdurman, for di past one week.

Di Sudanese army or di RSF never tok anything about di mata as di news come out.

Di army and di paramilitary group don dey fight war since April 2023, and di war don kill more dan 20,000 people and comot 15 million people from dia house, according to wetin United Nations and local authorities tok.

But research wey US universities do, estimate say di number of people wey don die fit reach about 130,000.

Seizing ground

For di past few weeks, RSF control don dey reduce quick quick for Sudan states, as di army dey gain ground.

Since late March, di army don dey win for Khartoum, and dem don take over di presidential palace, ministry headquarters, di airport, and important security and military places for di first time since di war start two years ago.

For di 17 other states wey dey Sudan, RSF now dey control only some parts of North and West Kordofan, small small areas for South Kordofan and Blue Nile, and four out of di five states for Darfur wey dey west.

But di army dey control Al-Fashir, wey be di capital of North Darfur, di fifth state for di region.

