Wen top-level delegations from US and Iran meet for Muscat, Oman capital, on April 12, e show say di two countries don dey try cool down di tension wey don dey between dem for years. Di wahala na because of Tehran nuclear program wey don cause plenty kasala before.

Di meeting for Muscat na between Iran delegation wey Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi lead and di US team wey Steve Whitkoff, di US President Special Envoy for Middle Eastern Affairs, lead. Reports talk say di meeting na big success as both sides agree say dem go continue diplomatic talks and consultations. Dem describe di atmosphere as better and good for more discussion.

Dis meeting na big shift for US policy, especially after Donald Trump comot from di 2015 nuclear deal for 2018. E still dey important because e happen wen people dey speculate say Israel fit take military action against Iran, maybe with US support, if di diplomatic talks no work.

Di next day after di Oman meeting, US Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, talk for Fox News say President Trump dey serious about making sure say Iran no go get nuclear weapons. E talk say di President don dey consistent for dis matter for over 20 years and e still stand gidigba for him position.

Hegseth talk say di President dey look for solution through diplomatic way, na why e agree make dem do di negotiations. E praise Steve Whitkoff for di work wey e do for di meeting. But e still talk say if diplomacy no work, dem fit still consider other options, including military action, to make sure Iran no get nuclear weapons.

Before di second round of talks, Araghchi travel go Russia on April 17 to meet President Vladimir Putin. Reports from Iranian media talk say Araghchi discuss with senior Russian officials and e carry letter from Ali Khamenei, di Supreme Leader of Iran, give Putin. Araghchi describe di meeting as productive and constructive, say dem talk about all di important issues between di two countries.

Di US-Iran talks dey happen for one important time for global diplomacy. Di hope say di Russia-Ukraine war go end quick no dey work, and di trade wahala between China and US dey shake global trade. For dis kind situation, di way Russia and China dey approach di US-Iran talks dey important to look.

Russia don talk say dem support di US-Iran talks. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov talk say di negotiations fit help reduce di tension between di two countries. E talk say Russia dey support diplomatic solution wey go use political measures. But Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko talk say Russia no go give Iran military help if war happen between Iran and US.

China too don show support for di talks. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Liu Jian, talk say US suppose show honesty for di way dem dey engage with Iran. E talk say na US wey comot from di 2015 nuclear deal, so dem suppose take responsibility for di wahala wey dey ground now. Liu talk say di only way to solve di Iran nuclear issue na through political and diplomatic means.

Di way Russia and China dey handle di matter show say dem dey focus on diplomacy, but dem no wan take sides. Di Iran nuclear issue dey fragile, and di positions of China and Russia dey important because dem be permanent members of di United Nations Security Council. Dem fit shape di process of di negotiations.

China dey look di Middle East matter from economic angle and dey careful to avoid tension. Di 25-year cooperation agreement wey China sign with Iran for 2021 never really move forward because of wahala like slow process and investment security. China dey focus on quick results and low risk, and Iran no dey meet dis criteria now.

Russia, on di other hand, dey use di Iran nuclear matter to strengthen dia position as big player for di international stage. Dem dey use di wahala to reduce Europe influence and position demself as alternative diplomatic channel. Di Ukraine war don make Russia dey find ways to show say dem still dey relevant for global matters.