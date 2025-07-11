Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu don tok say im country dey ready to negotiate how dem go end di war for Gaza, but na only if Hamas go gree to drop dia weapons and comot dia power for di area.

“If we fit achieve am through negotiation, e go good,” Netanyahu tok for one video wey im release from Washington. “But if we no fit achieve am through negotiation within 60 days, we go use other ways, including di power of our gallant army.”

Tough round for Doha

Di statement wey Netanyahu make come as US President Donald Trump dey try secure 60-day ceasefire with di Palestinian resistance group. Di two sides dey talk for Qatar, where mediators dey push make dem reach agreement within few days.

Netanyahu tok say di aim na to reach agreement during di temporary ceasefire, but im warn say if Israel terms no dey met, di fight go continue. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar tok say dem don make small progress, but big wahala still dey.

For interview with Austrian newspaper Die Presse, Saar tok say di two sides still dey argue about how many Palestinian prisoners dem go release in exchange for hostages. “First, dem go release eight hostages, then two more after 50 days,” im tok, adding say Hamas don gree to return di bodies of 18 hostages.

When dem ask whether Hamas leaders fit get safe passage to exile, Saar tok say, “Yes, we go offer am.”

Hamas, on dia own, dey insist say make Israeli troops comot from Gaza, make humanitarian aid dey flow freely, and make dem get wetin dem call “real guarantees” for lasting peace. Senior Hamas official Bassem Naim tok AFP news agency say di group no go gree make Israel still dey control Gaza or create “isolated enclaves” for Palestinians.

E still condemn di use of buffer zones and demand make dem stop di US- and Israeli-backed aid delivery system wey, according to am, don cause civilian deaths.

Israel wahala for Gaza

For ground, Palestinian civil defence agency for Gaza tok say 17 people, including eight children, die for Israeli strike outside one medical clinic for Deir al Balah. Witnesses describe di scene as panic and blood everywhere.

“Di ground shake under our leg and everything around us turn to blood and loud scream,” Yousef Al-Aydi, wey dey wait for food near di clinic, tok.

Di aid group Project Hope, wey dey run di clinic, call di strike “clear violation of humanitarian law.”

Israel don dey carry out heavy attack for Gaza since October 2023. Palestinians don record di killing of more than 57,500 people, most of dem na women and children.

About 11,000 Palestinians dey fear say dem dey under di rubble of houses wey don collapse, according to Palestine official WAFA news agency.

Experts, however, believe say di real number of deaths pass wetin Gaza authorities don report, as dem estimate say e fit reach around 200,000.

Washington dey give $3.8 billion every year as military support to Israel. Since October 2023, US don spend more than $22 billion to support Israel attack for Gaza and wars for other countries.

Even though some US officials don criticise Israel because of di high number of civilians wey don die for Gaza, Washington never put any condition for di weapons dem dey send.

For November, di International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, accuse dem of war crimes and crimes against humanity for Gaza.

Separately, Israel dey face genocide case wey South Africa carry go International Court of Justice because of di war for Gaza.