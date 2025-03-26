By Susan Mwongeli

Di American presido don cause wahala again wit wetin im talk, dis time about Lesotho. Im describe di kontri as "one place wey nobody sabi about."

Di Lesotho government and many pipo, especially for Africa, don vex well-well, say di talk wey Trump talk na insult to di kontri and di continent.

"Lesotho na kontri wey get beta importance and e dey unique for di whole world. I go like invite di presido and di rest of di world make dem come see Lesotho," na wetin Lesotho Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lejone Mpotjoane, talk.

E call di talk wey Trump talk "ignorant and disrespectful," and e add say Lesotho no be just name for map, but na proud nation wey get rich history and e dey play big role for di world economy.

Di minister no hold back: "Trump suppose talk for himself. E shock and e pain us say e go talk say nobody sabi Lesotho, especially as US get embassy for here."

Di minister vex well-well, e call di talk "insult" and e invite Trump make e come see wetin Lesotho get to offer wit im own eye.

Quick Facts About Lesotho

Lesotho na kontri wey get strong identity, beta economy, and e dey grow for di international level.

Di kontri dey surrounded by South Africa, and na one of di three landlocked kontris for di world, wit Vatican and San Marino. E cover about 30,355 square kilometers.

Lesotho get population of about 2.3 million pipo, and e dey operate as constitutional monarchy. Di kontri gain independence from Britain for October 1966.

Di current king na King Letsie III, while di Prime Minister Sam Matekane, wey win di 2022 election, dey in charge of di government.

Di capital city, Maseru, na di biggest city and e be di political, economic, and cultural center of di kontri.

Lesotho dey attract many visitors because of di fine landscape wey e get.

Di Kingdom for di Sky

Wetin make Lesotho special na say dem dey call am "Kingdom for di Sky" because e get di highest altitude base for di whole world.

Di whole kontri dey for highland, and e get fine mountain and deep valley wey dey make pipo eye sweet.

Di heart of Lesotho na di pipo wey dem dey call Basotho (one person na Mosotho). Di Basotho pipo dey proud of dia culture and tradition.

One important symbol for dia culture na di Basotho blanket, wey be wool cloth wey both men and women dey wear. E dey show status and identity.

Another cultural item na di mokorotlo, wey be straw hat wey men dey wear. Di hat na national symbol and e dey for dia flag.

Rich Resources for Lesotho

Lesotho get young population, wit di average age na about 24 years. Di kontri also get high literacy rate of about 90%.

Di most important resource for Lesotho na di pipo, but dem also get natural resources. One of dem na water, wey dem dey call "white gold."

Lesotho dey supply South Africa wit clean water through di Lesotho Highlands Water Project. Di project dey also provide hydroelectric power for Lesotho.

Tourism na another big thing for Lesotho economy, as di kontri dey attract visitors wit di fine landscape, rich culture, and outdoor activities.

Skiing and Snowboarding for Winter

Di Afriski Mountain Resort for di highland dey offer skiing and snowboarding during winter – something wey no common for Africa.

Lesotho dey export clothes go US

Lesotho dey important for di textile industry, and dem dey call am "Africa denim capital." Di kontri dey produce jeans for big American brands.

Lesotho na di second biggest exporter of clothes to US under di African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), wit export wey worth $237 million last year.

Sports for Lesotho dey grow fast, wit football, athletics, and basketball as di most popular. Other sports like rugby, cricket, and netball dey also popular.

Di kontri also get rich history for horse racing and traditional Basotho stick fighting.

Interestingly, di kontri don catch di eye of Elon Musk, wey be Trump ally, as e dey try expand im Starlink project for Lesotho.