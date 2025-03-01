On October 29, 2024, people wey dey southeastern Spain wake up to serious flood wey kill more than 220 people and scatter plenty infrastructure.

Dis flood na because of heavy rain wey fall like say na one year rain fall at once. E no be di first time wey dis kain flood go happen for Europe, and e no go be di last, as global warming dey hit di world strong strong wit plenty wahala.

Our world dey face climate change wey never happen before, and scientists don dey warn say di temperature don pass di critical level. Report talk say di average temperature for di world don pass 1.5°C compared to di time before industrial age (1850-1900).

Even though dis increase fit look small, e mean say di climate crisis go worsen, bring sea level rise, more natural disasters, and loss of biodiversity wey go affect di future of humanity and di environment.

World Meteorological Organization report wey dem release last month talk say greenhouse gas don reach di highest level for 2023, and dis one mean say di temperature go still dey rise for di years wey dey come.

Carbon dioxide, wey be di main thing wey dey cause global warming, dey gather for di atmosphere pass wetin don ever happen before for human history. E don increase by more than 10 percent for just 20 years.

Na fossil fuel emissions dey cause dis kain increase. Dis kain trend dey show say di world don reach di point wey e no fit turn back again, and e dey head towards serious climate wahala.

Scientists don dey predict say 2024 go be di hottest year wey dem don ever record. Di Copernicus Climate Change Service, wey be part of European Union Copernicus Program, announce say July 22, 2024, na di hottest day for modern history, as di global average daily temperature reach 17.15°C.

Di rise for average temperature dey show say di world go dey face more extreme weather events like heatwaves, floods, and forest fires. Na people for di world dey suffer di most, especially for developing countries wey dey carry di main wahala for dia head.

Study wey Imperial College London do talk say over 570,000 people don die because of 10 serious climate disasters since 2004. Di 2011 drought for Somalia wey kill 258,000 people because of famine na one example.

Scientists dey warn say if industrial activities and gas emissions no stop, di global temperature fit increase reach 2.7°C by di end of di century. Dis one fit cause countries and islands like Bangladesh, Maldives, and Alexandria for Egypt to dey under water because of sea level rise.

Di wahala go also affect food security, scatter ecosystems, and spoil global economy. Na human activities and di way we dey misuse environmental resources dey cause all dis wahala.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres don dey warn say di world dey near di point of no return, and e call am “climate hell.” E dey beg make people shift to green economy wey go dey low-carbon and sustainable.

Countries don promise under di Paris Agreement to keep warming below 1.5°C, but di gap between wetin dem promise and wetin dem dey do dey wide. COP29 for Azerbaijan propose make rich countries contribute $250 billion every year till 2035 to help poorer countries, but di money no reach di $400 billion wey dem need.

Hope still dey to stop di worst part of di climate crisis. UN talk say di technology wey we get now fit help cut emissions by 2030. Scientists dey beg make carbon emissions reduce by 45 percent by 2030 and reach net-zero by 2050.

Di solution na to stop new fossil fuel projects, reduce fossil fuel use by 30 percent by 2030, phase out coal by 2040, and make rich countries provide di money wey dem promise. Reforestation, protecting vulnerable people, and raising awareness go also help.

Di climate crisis no be just environmental wahala, e dey test our humanity and how we fit work together. Di disasters wey we dey see now suppose wake us up make we take action. Di question be say: we ready to carry di responsibility or we go just dey look as di world dey go point of no return?