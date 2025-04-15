TURKISH
3 minit wey yu go read
Rubio claim about Turkish student 'na big lie' — US senator
Di Sekretari of State Marco Rubio 'don turn to be di guy wey dey make foreign students disappear from di United States,' na so Chris Van Hollen tok.
Rubio claim about Turkish student 'na big lie' — US senator
Ozturk dey waka for road when some men forcefully arrest her / AA
15 Eprel 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio talk say dem detain one Turkish student, Rumeysa Ozturk, but Senator Chris Van Hollen don call am "big lie."

"Marco Rubio no dey do plenty foreign policy work these days, but e don turn to person wey dey target foreign students for US, even people wey get green card, just because dem dey use their First Amendment rights," Van Hollen talk for one video wey e post on Monday for X.

E talk this one one day after news report come out say US State Department no see any evidence say Ozturk, wey be Turkish graduate student for Tufts University for Massachusetts, do anything antisemitic or support any terror group.

"And today, we read for Washington Post say one internal State Department memo don show clearly say for the case of Fulbright student, Ms Ozturk, dem no get any reason to talk say she dey disrupt US foreign policy or dey do antisemitic activities. But na wetin Marco Rubio dey talk for public," Van Hollen add.

The memo, as anonymous sources describe am give the Post, talk say Rubio no get enough reason to cancel Ozturk visa under the law wey allow am act to protect foreign policy interests.

Ozturk, wey dey do PhD for child and human development for Tufts, dem detain am by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents wey wear mask for outside her house for Somerville.

Dem detain her after one pro-Israel website, Canary Mission, target her online because she co-write one article for the student newspaper, The Tufts Daily, for March 2024. The article criticize how the university take respond to Israel attack for Gaza wey don kill more than 51,000 Palestinians.

"So, Marco Rubio, why you no stop to dey disturb vulnerable students? Why you no come testify for Senate Foreign Relations Committee, something wey you never do since dem confirm you?" Van Hollen ask.

The senator also talk say President Donald Trump plan to remove 2 million Palestinians from Gaza na "bad thing."

"So, if you wan talk about US foreign policy and how US dey relate with Netanyahu government, why you no come Foreign Relations Committee? Stop to dey disturb students and dey disappear dem because dem dey use their First Amendment rights," e add.

One US federal judge for Vermont state talk on Monday say e dey consider whether to release Ozturk and hold hearing for May as she dey challenge her detention.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us