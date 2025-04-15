US Secretary of State Marco Rubio talk say dem detain one Turkish student, Rumeysa Ozturk, but Senator Chris Van Hollen don call am "big lie."

"Marco Rubio no dey do plenty foreign policy work these days, but e don turn to person wey dey target foreign students for US, even people wey get green card, just because dem dey use their First Amendment rights," Van Hollen talk for one video wey e post on Monday for X.

E talk this one one day after news report come out say US State Department no see any evidence say Ozturk, wey be Turkish graduate student for Tufts University for Massachusetts, do anything antisemitic or support any terror group.

"And today, we read for Washington Post say one internal State Department memo don show clearly say for the case of Fulbright student, Ms Ozturk, dem no get any reason to talk say she dey disrupt US foreign policy or dey do antisemitic activities. But na wetin Marco Rubio dey talk for public," Van Hollen add.

The memo, as anonymous sources describe am give the Post, talk say Rubio no get enough reason to cancel Ozturk visa under the law wey allow am act to protect foreign policy interests.

Ozturk, wey dey do PhD for child and human development for Tufts, dem detain am by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents wey wear mask for outside her house for Somerville.

Dem detain her after one pro-Israel website, Canary Mission, target her online because she co-write one article for the student newspaper, The Tufts Daily, for March 2024. The article criticize how the university take respond to Israel attack for Gaza wey don kill more than 51,000 Palestinians.

"So, Marco Rubio, why you no stop to dey disturb vulnerable students? Why you no come testify for Senate Foreign Relations Committee, something wey you never do since dem confirm you?" Van Hollen ask.

The senator also talk say President Donald Trump plan to remove 2 million Palestinians from Gaza na "bad thing."

"So, if you wan talk about US foreign policy and how US dey relate with Netanyahu government, why you no come Foreign Relations Committee? Stop to dey disturb students and dey disappear dem because dem dey use their First Amendment rights," e add.

One US federal judge for Vermont state talk on Monday say e dey consider whether to release Ozturk and hold hearing for May as she dey challenge her detention.