BIZNESS AN TEKNOLOJI
1 minit wey yu go read
Trump say say Coca-Cola go use sugar cane for dia drinks
US presido tok say Coca-Cola don agree to change from high-fructose corn syrup to cane sugar, na wetin campaigners dey push for long time.
17 Julai 2025

President Donald Trump don announce say Coca-Cola go change di sweetener wey dem dey use for dia US-made drinks from high-fructose corn syrup to cane sugar.

"I don dey talk with Coca-Cola make dem use REAL Cane Sugar for Coke wey dem dey produce for United States, and dem don agree," Trump yarn for him Truth Social platform. "E just better!"

Di president no talk wetin make am decide to involve for di mata, and di change no go affect him favorite drink, Diet Coke. Since e return enter office, dem talk say Trump don put back di Oval Office button wey e dey use call for di sugar-free drink.

Coca-Cola never confirm di change for di ingredient, but dem give short response: "We dey appreciate President Trump enthusiasm for our iconic Coca‑Cola brand. We go soon share more details about new innovative products wey dey come for our Coca‑Cola range."

Trump favorite Diet Coke dey sweetened with aspartame, one substance wey World Health Organization cancer research group recently classify as "possible carcinogen."

If Coca-Cola change di ingredient, e fit cause political wahala for US Midwest, where corn dey important as cash crop and where Trump get plenty supporters.

