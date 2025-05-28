SpaceX Starship rocket don waka go sky for di ninth test flight, as part of di Elon Musk company big plan to build spacecraft wey fit carry people go oda planets. But di rocket scatter for air during di flight.

“As if di flight test no dey exciting reach, Starship experience wetin we dey call rapid unscheduled disassembly,” SpaceX tok for one post for X, wey dem dey call Twitter before, on Tuesday.

“Di team go still dey check di data and work towards di next flight test,” dem add.

“For test like dis, di success na wetin we learn from am, and today own go help us make Starship more reliable as SpaceX dey try make life dey for plenty planets,” di company tok again.

Di 400-foot-tall rocket take off from SpaceX Starbase launch site for Boca Chica, Texas, after di US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) give dem green light.

Di flight happen after dem do plenty upgrade for di rocket, sake of di upper-stage failures wey happen for di test flights wey dem do for January and March.